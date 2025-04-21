NBA Playoffs: Why Did the Rockets Lose Game 1 to the Warriors?
Offense was one of the bigger concerns for the Houston Rockets throughout the NBA season. Defense is just as important, but while the Rockets have been one of the best at stopping opponents from scoring, there are noticeable holes on the other side of the floor.
Houston's offensive woes shone in its 95-85 loss against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their first-round series. Heading into the playoffs, many analysts were doubting the Rockets, and last night's performance proved them right for now.
Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are two of the biggest playoff risers in the game today, and there was no real expectation that they wouldn't show up and play up to par. Curry put up 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, while Butler was a viable co-star with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals.
Houston did a good-enough job of containing the rest of Golden State, but there was a failure to produce on the other side of the floor. The Rockets shot an abysmal 39.1% from the field and 20.7% from three.
The only Rocket to really show up and produce was center Alperen Sengun. The first-time All-Star put up 26 points, nine rebounds, and three steals on 11-of-18 shooting in his postseason debut. The problem was no one else could play with efficiency.
Diving deeper into the offense, three-point shooting was by far the biggest struggle for Houston in the regular season. The team shot just 35.3% from deep (21st), getting most of its points in the paint with slashers like Jalen Green and Amen Thompson. The Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard back in June to help with their shooting woes, but he's slid back to be a reserve given the crowded rotation.
This series could wrap up quickly if Houston doesn't find its stride from beyond the arc. The Rockets couldn't stop the Warriors' shooting last night, so their only option is to match the scoring and play at a faster pace. Head coach Ime Udoka has done a great job in developing the core, so the proper adjustments are expected to be made for Game 2.
