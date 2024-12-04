NBA Reportedly Reviewing Incident with Tari Eason, Kings Fan
After blowing a double-digit lead, the Houston Rockets eventually fell to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night in a moderately important game, 120-111.
Emotions ran high for many, but especially for one half of what has been deemed the “Terror Twins” duo. Just moments after the buzzer, Rockets forward Tari Eason attempted to enter the stands to confront a heckler. He got as far as nearly reaching the fan before security officials were able to deescalate the situation. Eason then headed for the locker-room.
Per The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the NBA is now reviewing the incident. “I’d be surprised at this point if it’s anything more than a fine for Eason. The security guards likely saved him from making this much worse.” Amick said on X, formerly Twitter.
Eason is amidst a breakout season, averaging 11.1 points on 48% shooting from the field with 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. While his Tuesday night was inefficient — just 16 points on 15 shots — Eason has been a large reason for the Rockets hot start in the Western Conference.
A suspension of any kind would undoubtedly hinder the team’s chances of coming up with any given win.
Based on Amick’s statement, it seems the NBA is only doing its due diligence on the situation, as it didn’t escalate further than verbal.
The Rockets are back in action against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. The team hasn’t beaten Golden State since 2020, and will look to capitalize on its recent success to break the streak.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.