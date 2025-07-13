NBA Summer League: Houston Rockets Gear Up to Face Detroit Pistons
While once again fans will have to wait a bit closer to game time to see the Houston Rockets starting five for their game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, they will be very hopeful that their NBA Summer League star guard Reed Sheppard will suit up again despite suffering a calf injury in the first game of the mini-camp.
Sheppard led the Rockets in scoring last game with 28 points, knocking down six three-pointers in the process as well.
Houston will be reluctant to bring home a win during game two after falling to the LA Clippers by just three points in their first game.
Scoring contributions will be crucial in this game, as Houston only had two other players in double figures against the Clippers. They will continue to lean on Sheppard as the focal point, but after a 22-point scoring burst off the bench by Kennedy Chandler, it appears the former Kentucky guard is not the only volume scorer for Houston's Summer League team.
If Houston can find more contributions like the one Chandler provided, then they could find themselves in the driver's seat for a win in their second NBA Summer League game.
As for the Detroit Pistons, they are coming off a stellar first game performance against the New York Knicks, where they won by a whopping 18 points. In that game, each one of their starters put up double-digit points, as Ron Holland led them to a win after scoring 28 points himself, knocking down four out of his five three-point attempts.
Both Holland and Tolu Smith notched double-doubles against the Knicks, but after a heavy usage of starters in game one, Detroit may just see some more minutes for their bench in game two against Houston.
With tip-off set to fly at 3:00 p.m. CST, we will continue to monitor this game from Las Vegas and update fans on any news before the game starts. As it currently stands, no Rockets players have been announced to be sidelined for the game, and fans will hope it remains that way.