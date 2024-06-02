NBA Trade Idea: Rockets Land Proven Scoring Wing from Trail Blazers
The Houston Rockets have made it known that they're done rebuilding. They're ready to win now.
They had a goal of making the postseason this season but came up short, due in large part to injuries. Yet and still, the Rockets took a significant leap in Ime Udoka's first season at the helm, posting a 19-win improvement over their 2022-23 campaign that saw them win just 22 games.
In typical fashion, the Rockets are expected to go big-game hunting, as the franchise seeks to go after an established, proven player. This shouldn't be a surprise, as the Rockets lack a closer and go-to player in crunch time, not to mention the fact that the franchise is typically always open for business when it comes to acquiring star-level players.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley suggested a deal between the Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers, in which the Rockets land forward Jerami Grant and the Blazers' 14th pick, in exchange for Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason, and the Rockets' third overall pick.
Buckley's synopsis is below.
"Word got around quickly that Houston could try flipping the No. 3 pick for established talent, but finding the right match could be tricky. The Rockets don't need a point guard or a center, but they do need more three-point volume than someone like Brandon Ingram provides. They also might not be quite ready to cough up the number of assets needed to snag a star like Donovan Mitchell.
But what about trading down to upgrade their current talent level and still retain a lottery pick? That possibility should have this front office's attention, as consolidating some assets may be required sooner than later given how many up-and-comers Houston will eventually have to pay.
Grant can handle a sizable offensive role, but he's best as a support piece who can complement stars and empty the tank on defense. He should have that setup in Space City, where Alperen Şengün, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green could all end up topping Grant on the offensive hierarchy, freeing him up to pick his spots and hopefully boost his efficiency in the process."
Buckley's rationale is based on the fact that the Rockets will need to dole out major pay deals to several of their young guns in the near future. However, Grant isn't necessarily viewed as a go-to scorer or franchise cornerstone.
The Rockets would also have a major drop-off on the defensive end, as they'd be parting with an all-league defender in Brooks and a tenacious defender in Eason, in exchange for a player like Grant, who isn't quite known for his ability on that end of the floor.
The pick isn't necessarily an issue, as the Rockets would reel in another lottery pick, albeit a much later one. Grant's $160 million deal isn't quite worth his production (21 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 57.3 true shooting percentage), which makes this deal a bit of a question mark.
