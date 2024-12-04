NBA Trade Rumors: Heat's Jimmy Butler to Rockets?
The Houston Rockets are among the league's best teams at this point in the season, lining them up to be buyers at the trade deadline in February.
Among the stars rumored to be on the block is Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto says that the Rockets and in-state rival Dallas Mavericks could be looking to make a trade for him.
"Within league circles, there’s been quiet discourse about whether the Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks will eventually land Butler, a Texas native, should he and Miami decide to part ways. For now, however, the Rockets are among the top teams with a young core, and the Mavericks remain a contender in the tightly competitive Western Conference. It’s also worth noting executives who’ve checked in on Butler got the impression that Miami wants to figure out their star’s future after the season," Scotto writes.
Butler, 35, has a player option on his contract for $52.4 million next season, which is expensive, but the Rockets could make space for him if they traded Jalen Green, who will make more money next season as part of the extension he signed before the start of the year.
The Rockets may take the opportunity to capitalize on Butler being a veteran star and strike while the iron is hot with a team around him equipped to contend for a championship.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.