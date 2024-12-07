Inside The Rockets

NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Dealing Jae'Sean Tate?

Jae'Sean Tate could be traded by the Houston Rockets.

Oct 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) dives for a ball against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Jae'Sean Tate is the longest-tenured member of the Houston Rockets, but his time with the team may soon be coming to an end.

Forbes writer Evan Sidery is reporting that the Rockets could look to move on from Tate before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

"The Rockets are open to moving reserve wing Jae’Sean Tate," Sidery tweeted. "Tate is on an expiring $7.6 million salary as he remains unable to crack Houston’s rotation. The likely asking price from Houston will be second-round draft capital."

Tate, 29, has been with the Rockets since he entered the league in 2020 and is the last player remaining from the James Harden era. The two were teammates for a few games before Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in Jan. 2021.

However, as younger and more promising talent has come to Houston over the years, Tate's role has begun to shrink. While he is a valuable veteran for the Rockets and someone who can contribute if needed, the team may find him better for a trade to help match salaries or fetch a future draft pick.

Tate and the Rockets will return to the court tomorrow when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Houston's first game ever at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

