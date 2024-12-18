NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Linked to 'Ime Udoka Favorite'
The Houston Rockets are looking for ways to upgrade their team before February's NBA Trade Deadline, and they may end up targeting a defensive point guard familiar with Ime Udoka.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart as a potential trade target for the Rockets.
"How much do the Houston Rockets want to meddle with a young roster that's off to a 17-8 start to the season? The next two months will certainly give us this answer, as the Rockets may want to add another vet if they want to make any sort of playoff run," Swartz writes. "Marcus Smart is a favorite of Udoka from their time together with the Boston Celtics."
While Smart makes a lot of sense for the Rockets and he fits the team well, it doesn't make too much sense for the Grizzlies to move on from him. Smart has two years left on his contract and the Grizzlies are also right there with the Rockets in the Western Conference standings. Trading him to a rival would be silly of the Grizzlies, even if the Rockets offered a handsome package for him.
While the Rockets may want Smart, that doesn't automatically mean they should end up getting him. Instead, the Rockets should look elsewhere for potential trade targets.
