Inside The Rockets

NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Linked to 'Ime Udoka Favorite'

The Houston Rockets could reunite Ime Udoka with one of his favorite players from the past.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka talks with guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka talks with guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are looking for ways to upgrade their team before February's NBA Trade Deadline, and they may end up targeting a defensive point guard familiar with Ime Udoka.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart as a potential trade target for the Rockets.

"How much do the Houston Rockets want to meddle with a young roster that's off to a 17-8 start to the season? The next two months will certainly give us this answer, as the Rockets may want to add another vet if they want to make any sort of playoff run," Swartz writes. "Marcus Smart is a favorite of Udoka from their time together with the Boston Celtics."

While Smart makes a lot of sense for the Rockets and he fits the team well, it doesn't make too much sense for the Grizzlies to move on from him. Smart has two years left on his contract and the Grizzlies are also right there with the Rockets in the Western Conference standings. Trading him to a rival would be silly of the Grizzlies, even if the Rockets offered a handsome package for him.

While the Rockets may want Smart, that doesn't automatically mean they should end up getting him. Instead, the Rockets should look elsewhere for potential trade targets.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News