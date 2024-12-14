NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets Linked to Memphis Grizzlies Guard
The Houston Rockets have not been as active in NBA trade rumors as other teams, but one report could suggest that they have an interest in trading for a certain player. The Rockets could be eyeing a former Defensive Player of the Year winner.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Rockets are one of several teams to have "checked in" on Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart. Houston, along with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Orlando Magic have all checked in dating back to the start of the NBA offseason.
"Marcus Smart has been targeted by several playoff-contending teams through the months," Siegel wrote. "The Lakers, Warriors, Rockets, and Orlando Magic have all checked in on Smart dating back to the start of the offseason. However, the Memphis Grizzlies have continued to show no interest in dealing Smart despite the rise of secondary players like Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jaylen Wells. This has not stopped league personnel from wondering if Smart could be available for the right price."
The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year winner is averaging 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes per game this season. Last season, Smart appeared in just 20 games due to a dislocated finger suffered in January.
The Rockets could use the bench depth. While Smart isn't necessarily an elite offensive talent, the 30-year-old provides playoff experience, having gone as far as the 2022 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics. As Siegel mentioned, the Grizzlies haven't shown interest in moving Smart, however, these kinds of reports haven't stopped deals from being made, if it's for the right price.
