NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant Deal Could Be Affected By Desmond Bane Trade
NBA trade season is officially underway as the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic strike the first deal of the offseason. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Magic are sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap to the Grizzlies in exchange for Desmond Bane.
Many were expecting a Kevin Durant departure from the Phoenix Suns to be the first trade of the offseason. However, this deal comes first and has big ramifications on the trade market, particularly with Durant.
Charania reported a few days ago that three teams have emerged as favorites in the Durant sweepstakes: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Houston Rockets. The Rockets and Heat, in particular, are among his preferred destinations, although that shouldn't affect Phoenix's negotiations.
Bane brought back a hefty package for Memphis, which affects the prices of players to be moved this offseason. At 26 years old, he averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this past season; good numbers, but many didn't even expect Durant to bring back that much draft capital. Keep in mind, Caldwell-Pope and Anthony are two solid veterans as well.
The Rockets have more than enough assets to trade for Durant and sustain most of the core; however, the Bane trade could affect the Suns' leverage in negotiations. If a non-All-Star could go for that much, then logically, the former MVP should get moved for more. Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this season.
Houston's saving grace from Phoenix drastically raising the price would be its 2025 (No. 10) and 2027 first-round picks, coming from the Suns. They could use their picks back after a 36-46 season, which would be insurance if they decide to reset the roster.
On Friday, Charania reported that a Durant trade could come within "the next few days." With it now being the start of a new week, perhaps the Bane trade will set things back a bit in terms of negotiations.
The Rockets should remain a heavy favorite for Durant, and seem to make the most sense when it comes to what the Suns need and his preferences. All we can do is wait and see which deal Phoenix takes for the 36-year-old.
