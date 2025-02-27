NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans' Zion Williamson to Rockets?
The Houston Rockets could look to make a big splash on the trade market this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson could be an option for the team.
"A Phase 3 launch could be in the works should the Rockets learn their developing-by-the-day roster still isn't championship-ready," Buckley writes.
"And since few teams are better equipped to broker a blockbuster, Houston's target list can grow as big as its imagination allows.
"Williamson would be more of a wild-card wager, but he has flashed superstar form and could be (relatively) bargain-priced given his ongoing availability issues."
Williamson has spent more time on the sidelines this season than the court, which hasn't boded well for him or the Pelicans, who could look to move on from their former No. 1 overall pick.
Williamson wouldn't necessarily solve Houston's issues, but adding one of the potentially-dominant athletes in the NBA could work out for the Rockets. That being said, the trade package would be massive, and it may not be worth it for the Rockets in the long run.
The Rockets are back in action on Saturday night when they host Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings, who are fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
