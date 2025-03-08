Inside The Rockets

Pelicans vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back at home after a three-game road trip where they host the Southwest Division rival New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center.

The Rockets road trip ended in the Big Easy against the same Pelicans team that they play tonight, so familiarity should help both teams out.

Given New Orleans' placement in the standings, Houston cannot afford to lose tonight as it tries to keep pace with the top teams in the Western Conference.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Saturday, Mar. 8
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Pelicans vs. Rockets Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

  • PF Herb Jones (OUT - shoulder)
  • PG Dejounte Murray (OUT - Achilles)
  • SG Brandon Boston Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Pelicans vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

  • PG CJ McCollum
  • SG Trey Murphy III
  • SF Kelly Olynyk
  • PF Zion Williamson
  • C Yves Missi

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
