Pelicans vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back at home after a three-game road trip where they host the Southwest Division rival New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center.
The Rockets road trip ended in the Big Easy against the same Pelicans team that they play tonight, so familiarity should help both teams out.
Given New Orleans' placement in the standings, Houston cannot afford to lose tonight as it tries to keep pace with the top teams in the Western Conference.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Saturday, Mar. 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Pelicans vs. Rockets Injury Report
New Orleans Pelicans
- PF Herb Jones (OUT - shoulder)
- PG Dejounte Murray (OUT - Achilles)
- SG Brandon Boston Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Pelicans vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
New Orleans Pelicans
- PG CJ McCollum
- SG Trey Murphy III
- SF Kelly Olynyk
- PF Zion Williamson
- C Yves Missi
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
