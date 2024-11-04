Knicks Present Strong Test for Rockets
The Houston Rockets have a tough test ahead of them tonight as the New York Knicks come to town.
The Knicks arguably made the biggest splash of any team in the NBA this offseason by making two major blockbuster trades, one for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets for an excess of future draft capital, and the other for Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
The biggest hurdle for the Knicks this season is to figure out how to have Towns and Bridges co-exist with star point guard Jalen Brunson.
While the Knicks struggled in their losses to the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the past two games have looked like the team New York envisioned on paper.
Against the Miami Heat, Towns scored 44 points while making an impact both in the post and on the perimeter. Then, Brunson scored 36 points in the team's most recent win against the Detroit Pistons.
Brunson and Towns may be the most dynamic guard/big duo in the league, and they should give the Rockets a strong test. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and the rest of the young core will have to be on their A-game if they want to get back on track and beat the Knicks in their home arena.
