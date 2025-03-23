Nikola Jokic Status Revealed vs. Rockets
The Houston Rockets are looking for their 10th straight win in their rise towards the top of the Western Conference as they take on Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets at the Toyota Center.
The Rockets have been granted a reprieve for tonight's game as Jokic has been ruled out for a fourth straight game with an ankle injury, according to ESPN insider Tim MacMahon.
While the Nuggets came away with a win in Jokic's first game missed against the Golden State Warriors, the Western Conference contender has dropped its last two matchups against the injured Los Angeles Lakers, who were without LeBron James, and the Portland Trail Blazers, who are bound for the lottery.
This bodes well for the red hot Rockets, but it doesn't guarantee a victory. The Rockets nearly lost in their last game against the Miami Heat, who had lost nine in a row going into the matchup, but Fred VanVleet's 37 points saved the day as Houston climbed to its ninth straight win.
The Rockets should try to take advantage in the paint with Alperen Sengun drawing Aaron Gordon as a matchup rather than Jokic.
The offense is also going to run more through Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook with Jokic out, and that puts the Nuggets in a weird spot. They are a very different team without him, and they are trying to navigate how that looks in real time.
Houston needs to take its spot as a contender in the West and pull away with the win.