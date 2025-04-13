Inside The Rockets

Nuggets vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Game Preview

The Houston Rockets are hosting Nikola Jokic and the Los Angeles Lakers. Here is everything you need to know.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are facing their season finale this afternoon as they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center.

The Rockets are already locked into the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings, meaning they don't have much to play for this afternoon. Today's game will likely be much of the same from what we saw from the Rockets in Los Angeles over the last two matchups with younger players on the roster playing most of the time.

The Nuggets are fighting for playoff seeding themselves, so they should be looking to play a lot of their key players in order to try and claim the best placement possible for the postseason.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of today's game between the Nuggets and Rockets:

Nuggets vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, April 11
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA TV
  • Radio: SportsTalk 790
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • SF Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Denver Nuggets

  • PG Jamal Murray (DOUBTFUL - hamstring)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Reed Sheppard
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Denver Nuggets

  • PG Jalen Pickett
  • SG Christian Braun
  • SF Michael Porter Jr.
  • PF Aaron Gordon
  • C Nikola Jokic

