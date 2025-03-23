Nuggets vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Denver Nuggets. Here is everything you need to know.

Jan 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and Denver Nuggets forward Dario Saric (9) battle for position in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get their win streak to double digits as they take on the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center.

It remains to be seen whether the Rockets will have to face Nikola Jokic, who has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury. Should he sit, the Rockets could have a very good chance to come out on top.

This game has a lot riding on the standings in the Western Conference. The Rockets have built a lead for the No. 2 seed with this win streak, but a loss tonight against the Nuggets could bridge the gap, so Houston needs to keep its foot on the gas pedal.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Sunday, Mar. 23
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

  • C DaRon Holmes II (OUT - Achilles)
  • C Nikola Jokic (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • SF Julian Strawther (OUT - knee)

Houston Rockets

  • SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Denver Nuggets

  • PG Jamal Murray
  • SG Russell Westbrook
  • SF Christian Braun
  • PF Michael Porter Jr.
  • C Aaron Gordon

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

