One Area the Rockets Need to Improve on After All-Star Break
The Houston Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors for the third time in four games on Thursday, 105-98. The Rockets trailed the Warriors by as many as 24 points before a furious fourth-quarter comeback came up just short.
There were several reasons Houston to Golden State Thursday. The Rockets only shot 33% from 3-point range, which has been an issue all season. The team turned the ball over 20 times, and its two go-to scorers, Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, combined for only 19 points.
Another reason for the loss that may not get as much attention is the Rockets missing eight of their 18 free throws. Houston went 10-18 from the free throw line in a seven point loss. Free throw shooting has been an issue all season for the Rockets.
On the season, Houston is shooting only 74.9%, which is over a 2% drop from the previous season. The Rockets rank No. 27 in free-throw shooting, and it has been even worse since the start of 2025. The Rockets have been No. 29 in the league since Jan. 1, shooting only 72.4% from the line.
The Rockets are tied for the most clutch games in the NBA this season at 34. That is a game that, at some point in the final five minutes, was within five points. That means Houston is in a lot of close games, which could be decided by who makes their free throws and who doesn't.
The Rockets have lost several games this season because of their poor free throw shooting. Alperen Sengun since the start of 2025 has shot only 60% from the line after shooting 69% to start the season.
Even Jalen Green, who at one point was up to 88% from the free throw line, has seen a free throw shooting drop in the last month and a half. Green is shooting 84% since Jan. 1. The Rockets are fighting for their first playoff appearance since 2020, and free throw shooting will play a big part in their failure or success.
The Rockets hope a week off for the All-Star break and getting back Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith will help them improve their bottom-tier free-throw shooting.
