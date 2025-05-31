Options for the Rockets with the No. 10 Pick
Despite coming off its first postseason appearance in nearly a half-decade, the Houston Rockets will still make a pick inside the lottery at this year’s draft. Something they’ve done for some time now.
The 2025 NBA Draft is thought of to be one of the stronger in some times, boasting top picks like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and more. The Rockets will have their fare share of talented prospect to choose from.
Here are three options for the Rockets with the No. 10 overall pick:
Rasheer Fleming, St. Joe’s
No. 10 is a tad rich for Fleming, but he feels built in a lab to thrive alongside Rockets center Alperen Sengun.
He stands at 6-foot-9, but has a massive 7-foot-5 wingspan, and is used to guarding fours and capable of guarding fives on occasion. For St. Joe’s, he averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Fleming could provide some much-needed shot-blocking alongside Sengun, as well as 3-point shooting at 39% on 4.5 attempts per game.
Carter Bryant, Arizona
A 6-foot-9 wing with some of the best defense in the class, Bryant fits Houston’s mold well, able to guard multiple positions with tenacity.
He’s an offensive work in progress, having averaged just 6.5 points on 46% shooting with the Wildcats, but projects to be a strong perimeter shooter, which Houston could certainly use.
Bryant shot 37% from 3-point land on nearly three attempts, and could slot perfectly in between several Rockets for the next few years.
Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
At 6-foot-10, Sorber is one of the best center prospects in the draft, boasting a long wingspan and two-way skillset. He saw a season-ending foot injury, but was able to muster 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game through 24 games.
In the postseason, the Sengun-Steven Adams pairing was one of the best in the first round, offering stingy defense, unguardable offense at times, and game-changing board-crashing.
It could be in Houston’s best interest to pair Sengun with another big for the foreseeable future, and the versatile Sorber could be perfect, especially if his ranged shot comes around.