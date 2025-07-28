Pair of Houston Rockets' Rank in the Top 100 Dunks of 2024-25 Season
The 2024-25 season was a lot to be proud of for the Houston Rockets, who found themselves in the second seed of the Western Conference behind a solid young core. Within that young core are two rising stars in the NBA, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.
Sengun showed some great development and growth in his fourth year, averaging a double-double, also making his first All-Star game. He unfortunately missed the All-NBA third team by a few votes, but the Turkish basketball player had a great season to build off of going into the 2025-26 year.
As for the Rockets' Thompson twin, Amen became one of the youngest players to earn All-Defensive first team honors in his second season, putting himself on an upward trajectory as one of the league's potential premier two-way players if he can continue to develop his offensive game.
With both players having solid seasons, they were bound to also find themselves on an occasional highlight reel, making spectacular plays for the Rockets' offense. In fact, they both have dunks from the 2024-25 season that ranked in the top 20 according to the NBA's X account.
Sengun's dunk came in at No. 9 on the list, an emphatic posterizing dunk on Draymond Green. The dunk came during one of the Rockets' playoff series games with Golden State, a series they would unfortunately lose, but one where Sengun showed he can hold his own, the dunk being his biggest example.
Thompson ranked No. 17 for his dunk, a great showcase of his athletic ability. Thompson would also have a posterizing dunk of his own, clutching the ball at the rim and going down with ferocity against the New Orleans Pelicans defenders.
Tari Eason also cracked the top 100 on the NBA's list, coming in at No. 99 for a one-handed slam against Nic Batum and the LA Clippers.
Highlights like these certainly give fans a lot to look forward too going into next season.