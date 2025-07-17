Perimeter Scoring Could Still Be The Rockets' Weakness
The Houston Rockets made leaps this offseason to address some of their biggest weaknesses from last season. The most damaging was a lack of creation on the perimeter that made it difficult for the team to find scoring in half-court sets. To solve this, the Rockets added Kevin Durant, who is one of the league's most unguardable players ever.
With his contributions, the Rockets are confident they'll be able to compete with the league's best teams. However, Durant can't be the only player capable of creating from the perimeter. He'll need some assistance from his new teammates to take on some of the responsibility.
The most likely players to contribute from the perimeter are Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson.
VanVleet played a pivotal role during the postseason, helping bring Houston from the brink of elimination to a Game 7 against an experienced team. The veteran point guard had to take that role due to the disappearing act of former Rocket Jalen Green, who was the feature piece in the trade for Durant.
Green showed potential with an explosive 38-point game in the playoffs, but the Rockets decided their window to compete for a championship couldn't wait for Green to fully develop his potential. Working with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could help Green become a more efficient perimeter scorer, but he wasn't able to fulfill the role the Rockets needed from him to be a true No. 1 scoring option in the amount of time they needed him to be.
That's why the addition of Durant was so important. VanVleet by himself is not consistent enough to carry a team through a postseason series. He makes timely shots, and he was a major reason behind the series comeback against the Golden State Warriors, but his strength isn't creating shots off-the-dribble anymore. He's a smaller guard, and his athleticism will continue to wane as the years go by.
In terms of athleticism, Thompson has ample amounts of it. He is likely the team's best chance at having a star perimeter player outside of Durant.
His speed, jumping ability, and improved handle are major factors behind his rise this season. He will have to continue reaching new levels, but the potential is there for Thompson to become an elite perimeter player.
It may be difficult; Thompson still hasn't developed a consistent jump shot, and the presence of Alperen Sengun does occupy some space in the paint. However, Thompson was able to play well with Sengun as both occupied spaces in the high post and closer to the rim.
If Thompson can take another step forward next season, it will ease the burden on VanVleet to be the secondary threat on the perimeter along with Durant. If he can't progress significantly, the team will still have a glaring weakness to address.