Suns Star Deemed Rockets 'Dream Target' for Trade

The Houston Rockets could trade for Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker.

Mar 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
It has been reported for the past few months that the Houston Rockets are looking to trade for an established star.

Someone that fits the bill for that title is Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker, who was named as a "dream target" in a trade by Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes.

"This one's probably not happening until the 2025 offseason at the earliest, but Jalen Green's short-term extension seems designed to be traded. And the Houston Rockets also have picks the Phoenix Suns should desperately want: their own," Hughes writes. "Houston has the additional young talent, plus Green, plus two of the Suns' unprotected firsts and two swaps to make a compelling offer for Booker. The viability of this approach depends on the Suns falling apart, but stranger things have happened."

Booker's trade candidacy likely hinges on the Suns and how well they play this season. If the Suns can find their way back to the Western Conference Finals with Kevin Durant, Booker will likely stay in Phoenix. However, if there is another premature playoff exit, it could be the end for Booker with the Suns.

The Rockets, who are armed with the Suns' future draft capital that they sent to the Brooklyn Nets for the Durant blockbuster, could use that and Green's contract to get it done.

