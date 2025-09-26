Point Guard Problems Linger For Kevin Durant, Even In Houston
The season hasn't started yet, but the Houston Rockets already found their biggest obstacle.
Fred VanVleet’s stunning shutdown out of a torn ACL injury has been a game changer for the Houston Rockets heading to the 2025-26 season. From being one of the top title favorites, the ball club’s odds to win it all just suddenly took a significant decrease.
Without their primary floor general, the Rockets are simply in trouble. VanVleet has been that established man at the point who is a highly capable scorer, needed playmaker, and leader both on and off the court.
As such, no one simply takes the harder hit out of VanVleet's inactivity this upcoming season in Houston than Kevin Durant.
Point Guard Problems Will Continue To Haunt Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant spent the past two seasons disgruntled in the Valley.
One of the main reasons for Durant's disappointing and chaotic run with the Phoenix Suns has been the nonexistence of a legitimate point guard within the team. Despite parading a star-studded trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Suns failed to meet championship expectations, even missing last season's NBA Playoffs.
Apparently, who would have thought that Durant will instantly face a similar problem he endured in his new chapter in H-Town?
With VanVleet sidelined for the whole 2025-26 season, the playing risks couldn't get higher for Durant. As there will be no point guard who can properly set him up for offensive opportunities, he'll be forced to frequently call shots, go out for isolation plays, and desperately carry the team in many scoring looks.
Increased touches and isos don't sound good in the case of Durant, who will turn 37 this upcoming Sept. 29. The all-time great was restricted to just 63 games last season, missing the Suns’ final seven games due to an ankle injury.
Still, Things Will Get Better for KD And Houston
As unfortunate as it looks, Durant and the Rockets have no choice but to keep pushing and still fulfill their main goal of a third title in Houston.
Although there are doubts, the Rockets still have plenty of considerable pieces who can take it over on behalf of VanVleet. After an inactive rookie campaign last year, Reed Sheppard is about to seize the biggest challenge as the team's newest starting point man. Amen Thompson will even shine brighter with added playmaking responsibilities, while Aaron Holiday is always there and ready to provide the support off the bench.
Also, December will be a key month as Houston will have plenty of players who will become available for potential trades. Depending on the team's standing and record, the Rockets can address whatever they need to win more, which includes adding a reliable presence at the point.
At first, it won't be smooth sailing for both Durant and the Rockets. But we can only hope for the better and trust Rafael Stone to turn the tables and do what's necessary to fill VanVleet's shoes.