Potential Rockets Trade Candidate Won't Be Moved Amid Trade Buzz
The Houston Rockets had been linked to the Phoenix Suns regarding superstar shooting guard Devin Booker amid recent drama surrounding the locker room. Phoenix has had a tumultuous season, from off-the-court issues to performance problems, which has resulted in trade rumors surrounding the 28-year-old.
At 30-36, the Suns' poor performance was enough to spark speculation of Booker being moved. Phoenix nearly traded Kevin Durant at the deadline, but now both sides will likely work to find a suitor this summer instead. As for Booker, his trade rumors started to grow after he was reportedly shocked that head coach Mike Budenholzer told him to tone it down in the locker room a few weeks ago.
Houston had been widely regarded as a favorite for either of the two Suns stars, considering it owns Phoenix's first-round pick this year and in 2027. The Rockets would hold serious leverage in trade talks if the Suns decide to blow it up and trade players.
However, a rebuild may not be in Phoenix's cards, rather a retool. In an article from Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Suns are reportedly keen on keeping Booker and building around him, while Durant's future with the franchise is still relatively uncertain.
"According to Ishbia, a 'pivot and reload' around Booker could be the direction the franchise chooses this summer," MacMahon wrote.
"There is one absolute certainty as the Suns approach what might be a summer of major change: Booker will not be traded."
The decision now takes the Rockets, or any team for that matter, out of the equation to acquire Booker. Averaging 25.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game this season, the shooting guard is a proven playoff riser, having led his team to the NBA Finals in 2021. Instead, Phoenix will continue to build around its homegrown talent.
While Booker is off the table, Durant is still on it. Although he's 36 years old, the future Hall-of-Famer is averaging an elite 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season. He is still highly coveted by many organizations around the league, and seeing as how Houston has leverage, the Rockets are still very much in play for him.
