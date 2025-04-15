Potential Rockets Trade Target On the Market Amid Suns Head Coach's Firing
The Phoenix Suns were one of, if not the most disappointing team in the NBA this season, going 36-46 and missing the postseason altogether. As a result, they fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The former NBA champion spent one season in Phoenix, and now the Suns have rotated through three head coaches in the last three years.
Budenholzer's firing marks the start of big changes coming for the Suns. They are expected to move on from superstar forward Kevin Durant, who was nearly traded at this year's deadline. Now, he's departure is expected this summer.
"Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Bradley Beal, according to sources," Charania wrote. "Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer."
The Houston Rockets are one of the teams near the top of the list for Durant. They have all of the assets to go after the future Hall-of-Famer and are already gearing up for a playoff run as the second seed in the Western Conference at 52-30.
Houston is led by a young core of many players, but the organization has assets to spare, given the current state of the roster. While Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and a few others are major pieces in the rotation, other talents such as Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore could be sacrificed in a win-now move.
Not to mention, the Rockets own the Suns' first-round picks in 2025 and 2027. This gives Houston serious leverage if talks were to ensue, as Phoenix can get the right pieces back to properly rebuild while dumping salary.
The move would immediately thrust the Rockets into the title contention if they already weren't in that conversation. Experience is the one thing this team lacks at the moment, and Durant would immediately come in as the best player with a championship pedigree.
