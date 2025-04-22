Practice Report: Houston Rockets Prepare for Game 2 Against the Warriors
The Houston Rockets are coming off a tough loss Sunday night in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets had one of their worst shooting games of the season as they shot only 20.9 percent from 3-point range and just 39.1 percent from the field overall.
To make matters worse, the Rockets missed nine free throws and turned the ball over 16 times on their way to scoring only 85 points. The Rockets backcourt was a combined 7-34 from the field and despite the subpar shooting, the Rockets were within three points with under seven minutes left in the game.
The Rockets held their final practice before Game 2 on Tuesday. They also held a film session before hitting the court. After practice, Ime Udoka, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks spoke to the media.
After the Game 1 loss, Rockets on SI asked Udoka with the team struggling from beyond the arc, if there was a chance that we possibly see a change in the starting lineup.
From Udoka’s response, it didn't seem like there would be any type of change in the starting lineup but as a series goes on and teams start to feel the pressure to win games, teams sometimes start to expand the rotation.
Rockets on SI asked Udoka if the Rockets continue to struggle on offense, if he might expand the rotation beyond the eight players who played in Game 1.
“We’re not married to an eight-man rotation.”
The Rockets have seen success with both Jeff Green and Aaron Holiday on the floor against the Warriors this season and could be called into action in Game 2. Udoka also talked about the Rockets lack of spacing and how that played a part in Jalen Green’s subpar shooting performance.
Green shot 3-15 from the field and only finished with seven points, so he will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday. VanVleet also spoke to the media and discussed everything from Alperen Sengun's intensity to Steven Adams' screen setting.
Here, VanVleet talks about how Adams is the best screen setter he has ever been around.
Adams was the only Rocket player to have a positive plus/minus in the loss to the Warriors. Adams has been exactly what the Rockets were hoping he would be when they traded for him before last season trade deadline.
The Rockets are back in action Wednesday as they look to tie the series before heading on the road.