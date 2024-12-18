Practice Report: Houston Rockets Prepare for the New Orleans Pelicans
The Houston Rockets will have four days off before they host the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. The Rockets have not played since their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night in Vegas.
Four days off during an NBA season is a rarity, and the Rockets aimed to make the most of their time off. On Tuesday afternoon, they held a practice at the Memorial Hermann Training Facility in preparation for their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans.
After Tuesday's practice, we heard from Head Coach Ime Udoka and players Jalen Green and Jabari Smith. When asked if the Rockets' poor shooting could improve with a different scheme or if they are getting the shots they want but simply not making them, Coach Udoka responded to the question posed by Rockets on SI.
“The jump are the jump shots a lot of those are pretty wide open and we are getting great looks.”
Udoka also talked about how he doesnt want them to rely just on jump shots especially when the team is struggling from 3-point range. Coach Udoka wants the team to play at a faster pace which leads to easier shots.
During the interview Udoka said that Fred VanVleet did practice but Steven Adams was not at today's practice. Jalen Green also spoke with the media and told Rockets on SI how he is focusing more this season at the free throw line.
Green is shooting a career high .875 from the charity stripe this season. Jabari Smith was asked what other teams are telling him this season after they face the Rockets.
“Teams definitely hate playing against us.”
The Rockets are starting to earn a reputation as one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and one of the toughest. By most metrics, they are currently the second-best defensive team in the NBA, and their defense has kept them in many games despite their struggles from 3-point range.
Ime Udoka emphasized the importance of toughness from his first practice with the Rockets, instilling a mindset of never backing down. As a result, we have witnessed the Rockets engage in multiple altercations on the court. Other teams in the NBA are starting to recognize how challenging it is to face Houston nightly.
The Rockets are back in action Thursday night as they host the team with the worst record in the Western Conference the New Orleans Pelicans.
