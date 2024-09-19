Projecting Reed Sheppard’s Rookie Season Role with Rockets
At the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets heard their name called third, making the easy decision to select Kentucky combo guard Reed Sheppard.
The former Wildcat made the Rockets fourth top-four pick in as many years, all of which have made major contributions to the team’s 19-win turnaround last season.
Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson have all received their fair share of playing time, with the former two earning the starting job from the get-go. Thompson had his work cut out for him with the additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, but still managed the most minutes off the bench at 22.4.
Now, Houston is primed to make a push for the Play-In or even Playoffs, opposed to littering the top of the NBA Draft as they have for the past few seasons. That’s going to make it even hard for Sheppard to break into the rotation.
But there’s a few things working in his favor.
Firstly, the team is still in figure-it-out mode. Despite their success, it’s not yet known if the future lies in leaning into Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, or the continued development of Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and more.
That uncertainty alone gives Sheppard a fair shot at minutes, especially as a potent off-ball scorer, gluey passer and pestering defender.
His selection at No. 3 — and premier product at 2024 Summer League in Las Vegas — also puts him on even ground with his Houston counterparts.
The team’s starting five are again set to see heavy minutes, and Thompson will likely see even more. But Ime Udoka will undoubtedly consolidate the guard minutes at the end of the rotation for Sheppard, in the least offering him the seventh-most minutes, if not more depending on the restructuring of the primary five.
In the upcoming season, Sheppard is likely slated for anywhere between 18 and 25 minutes, depending on his personal success.
