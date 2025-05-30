Pros and Cons to Rockets Retaining Fred VanVleet
After breaking through struggles and finishing the season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets have a decision to make regarding Fred VanVleet's future with the team. VanVleet was brought to Houston by head coach Ime Udoka in the 2023 offseason, and has been a key component in the Rockets climb back to competitiveness.
However, after an up-and-down playoff performance and a contract that many consider overpaid for his talents, his future with Houston hangs in the balance. VanVleet's 44.9 million dollar salary is the perfect match to send out in returns for a superstar level talent – and contract.
VanVleet's been an ideal table-setter and complimentary piece during his time in Houston, but is it time for the Rockets to move on? Below are the pros and cons to keeping VanVleet in the 2025-2026 season.
Pro: Fit with the core
Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson cemented themselves as the cornerstones for the Rockets future, earning All-Star and All-Defense nods for the season. The path to deeper playoff runs and stronger contention is likely through getting pieces who best fit next to the two. While Jalen Green struggled to fit with his comrades, it was quite the opposite for VanVleet.
When VanVleet shared the court with Thompson and Sengun, and Green sat, the Rockets point differential skyrocketed from a baseline of +5.4 to +33.2. Out of all Rockets three-man lineups to play 100 or more possessions including Sengun and Thompson on the court with Green sitting, VanVleet's trio ranked second highest.
Con: Age and size
In recent years, smaller guards tend to regress earlier on than other archetypes – see Kemba Walker and Eric Bledsoe. When relying and quickness and ability to generate space, their bodies breaking down matter more than any other play-style.
VanVleet is 31 years old with 609 career games and almost 19,000 minutes under his belt entering the 2025-2026 season, so there's reason to worry about his ability to maintain his current level of play.
Pro: Veteran experience
Although VanVleet had an up-and-down series against Golden State, he averaged a strong 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per game on 43 percent 3-point shooting, finishing second on the team in points and assists per game in the postseason. Having proven playoff performers next to young stars is critical for offensive translation into a playoff setting.
VanVleet's played in 59 playoff games in his career, which could lead the team if veterans Steven Adams and Jeff Green aren't around for next season. He's also won a championship, something only Jeff Green can claim to out of the current Rockets squad.
Con: Valuable trade asset
VanVleet's aforementioned 44.9 million dollar expiring contract is an enticing piece for teams looking to send out stars. Should the Rockets pursue a trade for Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, sending VanVleet out allows the acquiring teams to open up plenty of cap space for the 2026 offseason.
Of course, the Rockets have other pieces to offer in trades, like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, but those pieces may not hold the same value VanVleet does.