Ranking the Houston Rockets’ Best Trade Assets
The Houston Rockets offer one of the more fascinating team’s in the league, primarily due to their core of large core of both seasoned and upcoming players. With limited roster spots, and even more limited playing time, it’s worth ranking the pieces as they stand now. Especially given the team's impending logjam at guard.
That’s not to say anyone on this list is on the trade block, or should be. Rather, we're looking at who is simply the most valuable on the theoretical trade market.
1. Alperen Sengun, Center
Fresh off a 21-point, 9-rebound and 5-assist per season, and with a max contract coming soon, Sengun is the best physical asset Houston owns.
At just 22, he’s potentially still on the up-and-up too. It remains to be seen whether a player of Sengun’s archetype can help a team cruise to contention, but plenty of teams would be willing to give it a go, Houston included.
2. Amen Thompson, Guard
From here on out, the rankings are fairly subjective, but having been drafted No. 4 overall in a stacked draft with unparalleled athleticism in a lengthy frame, Thompson ranks second.
Without a jumper, it’s going to take Thompson longer than most to acclimate to the league. But any team would be ready to take on that reclamation project with the potential rewards on the other side.
3. Reed Sheppard, Guard
Taken in the top-three of the most recent draft, Reed Sheppard was a unique prospect NBA prospect then, and remains one now. He’s an undersized guard without 5-star athleticism. But his white-hot 3-point shooting, quick hands and high-IQ make him a potentially perfect fit in any core.
There were likely teams that had Sheppard at or near No. 1 on their 2024 draft boards, and near every team could benefit from his added skills.
4. Jalen Green, Guard
Having already proven he can score with the best of them in the NBA, Green admittedly ranks somewhat low here. But his lackluster efficiency, mixed with his questionable contract-to-impact ratio, places him below some other good bets.
Green’s undoubtedly talented, and plenty of team’s would be chomping at the bit to acquire him. But with the team’s pure talent, he’s no longer the sole jewel in Houston.
5. Fred VanVleet, Guard
VanVleet’s career looks like that of a mid-30’s guard with little left in the tank. But at just 30, with a game not exactly centered around athleticism, he could potentially still help teams for the next half-decade, making him still-valuable.
The sole reason the former champion is this low is his contract, which could be good or bad, depending on how team’s approach it.
His current wage of $42 million is potentially too much to overcome for currently contending teams. But with a club deal after the season, he could clear up a massive amount of cap, too.
6. Jabari Smith Jr., Forward
Last, but certainly not least, is Jabari Smith Jr., a top draftee who someone gets lost in the hubbub of this roster, but shouldn’t be forgotten as a perfect ancillary piece.
In Year 2 he averaged near-14 points on 36% 3-point shooting, primarily off-ball, all while playing improving defense in one of the tougher positions in basketball.
If he sees a Year 3 jump, he could very well do the same on this list.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.