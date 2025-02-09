Inside The Rockets

Raptors vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are back in action this afternoon against the Toronto Raptors at home.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) comes down with a rebound against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) and forward Chris Boucher (25) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) comes down with a rebound against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) and forward Chris Boucher (25) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets will serve as an opening act on Super Bowl Sunday as they host the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center.

The Rockets are coming off of a loss yesterday afternoon to the Dallas Mavericks on the road, where Anthony Davis made his team debut.

The task should be easier today with the rebuilding Raptors in town, but the Rockets haven't played well during their six-game losing streak. Perhaps a game this afternoon against the Raptors is exactly what the Rockets need in order to get back on track.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Raptors vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Raptors vs. Rockets Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - hip)

SF Brandon Ingram (OUT - ankle)

SF RJ Barrett (OUT - concussion)

Houston Rockets

PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)

PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - hand)

Raptors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Toronto Raptors

  • PG Immanuel Quickley
  • SG Gradey Dick
  • SF Ochai Agbaji
  • PF Scottie Barnes
  • C Jonathan Mogbo

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News