Raptors vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets will serve as an opening act on Super Bowl Sunday as they host the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center.
The Rockets are coming off of a loss yesterday afternoon to the Dallas Mavericks on the road, where Anthony Davis made his team debut.
The task should be easier today with the rebuilding Raptors in town, but the Rockets haven't played well during their six-game losing streak. Perhaps a game this afternoon against the Raptors is exactly what the Rockets need in order to get back on track.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Raptors vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
- Time: 1:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Raptors vs. Rockets Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - hip)
SF Brandon Ingram (OUT - ankle)
SF RJ Barrett (OUT - concussion)
Houston Rockets
PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)
PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - hand)
Raptors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Toronto Raptors
- PG Immanuel Quickley
- SG Gradey Dick
- SF Ochai Agbaji
- PF Scottie Barnes
- C Jonathan Mogbo
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
