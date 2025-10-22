Reed Sheppaard's Readiness Cited as Key to Rockets' Success This Season
The Houston Rockets' main headline entering the 2025-26 season has centered around their ability to replace Fred VanVleet. Understandably, as he's been their vocal leader both on and off the court and he suffered the season-ending ACL injury during team minicamp -- after the offseason was already over.
Meaning the Rockets didn't have time to identify an external replacement. Nor do they have the cap space to sign someone.
The injury caused Rockets coach Ime Udoka to scramble a bit, relying on the preseason to tinker with the starting lineup, in hopes of identifying a fifth starter to go along with Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.
Reed Sheppard was viewed by many as the potential final starter, as his long-range shooting provides a welcome boost to a Rockets team that struggled a bit there. Sheppard made 40.7 percent of his triples last season and hit 52.5 percent of his threes during his lone season at Kentucky.
However, indecisiveness plagued him throughout his preseason. As a floor general, especially a replacement for VanVleet, one would like to see him take command of the offense a bit more.
But according to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, Sheppard will be the key to the Rockets reaching their goals for the season and fulfilling their potential as a true contender.
"Reed Sheppard, come on down. You're the next point guard of the Houston Rockets.
Maybe.
Amen Thompson will also get a crack at playmaking duties now that Fred VanVleet is done for the season with a torn ACL, but it's Sheppard who profiles as the most logical successor.
The No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft played sparingly as a rookie and was ineffective enough to render "our roster is stacked" less compelling as a total justification for his limited role.
Sheppard shot the lights out at Kentucky and compiled otherworldly stats as a defensive disruptor. He's the natural successor to VanVleet and seems guaranteed a key position in Houston's backcourt hierarchy."
Hughes continued.
"The Rockets traded for Kevin Durant and added even more heft to an already hulking frontcourt because they intend to better last season's 52 wins and first-round playoff elimination. This is not a situation where Sheppard can be eased into anything. His ability to handle an elevated role could be the difference between the Rockets meeting or coming up short of those lofty goals."
Unsurprisingly, Udoka opted to instead trot out the jumbo lineup on opening night, with Steven Adams being named that fifth starter.
But Sheppard is still slated to take on a larger than expected role for the team this season, regardless, even as a reserve. Let's see if he's ready.