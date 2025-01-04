Inside The Rockets

Reed Sheppard Could Breakout Soon For Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard could soon become an impact player.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives to the net as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) pursues during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives to the net as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) pursues during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard has not performed like a No. 3 overall pick.

Sheppard is averaging just 3.4 points per game and is on the fringe of Ime Udoka's rotation.

However, CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn doesn't think that will be the case forever.

"His slow start for the Rockets this season means absolutely nothing to me," Quinn writes. "He's a rhythm shooter. How on Earth is he supposed to succeed playing 12 minutes per game? Ime Udoka is making him earn minutes, and he's not ready to do so defensively yet. That's OK. My suspicion is that at some point in the next year or two, Jalen Green will miss a few weeks due to injury, Sheppard will get a chance to play 30 minutes, and he'll never cede his spot."

There's a reason why the Rockets drafted Sheppard as high as they did. They could have traded the pick, but they have a plan for him. Udoka was hesitant to play Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore at the beginning of their rookie season, so there's reason to believe Sheppard could eventually get more minutes.

Sheppard and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow night when they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

