Reed Sheppard Is Ready For NBA Competition
The competition Reed Sheppard has faced as a member of the Houston Rockets hasn't reflected the level he is capable of playing against. As Sheppard has taken on talent from the G League and the Summer League, he has proven he's at a different level than other players looking to break onto NBA rosters. He's ready to take a larger role for the Rockets, and they'll need him to do so if they want to achieve their ambitious goals next season.
The Rockets don't have many players on the roster they can consider as lead ballhandlers. Fred VanVleet is the team's main distributor, and he has historically done an elite job taking care of the basketball on offense. He values half-court possessions and helps them stay productive despite the struggles Houston had in that area of the game.
Amen Thompson may be considered a primary ballhandler, but he still has another level to climb with his handle before he can be considered an elite point forward like Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Sheppard is the only other player on the team who has any experience as a lead guard and main distributor. Alperen Sengun can handle some distribution duties, but he does most of his work from the post areas. He isn't a viable option for perimeter ball handling.
The Rockets doubled down on their belief in Sheppard by trading away Jalen Green, whose departure opens up minutes for the entire roster, including the young point guard.
General manager Rafael Stone and head coach Ime Udoka have not shied away from showing their support of Sheppard. Reports that he was untouchable in potential trade packages for Kevin Durant. Stone himself has said Sheppard has to contribute at a high level for the Rockets next season, and all reports indicate the Rockets believe he will do so.
Sheppard's performance in the Summer League opener is minor validation for the front office, as the second-year player is ready for play against other NBA-level talent. The main question is whether Sheppard can become an elite guard among his NBA peers, and if he has a future as a contending team's lead point guard.