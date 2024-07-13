Reed Sheppard Scores 23 Points to Lead Rockets to Summer League Victory Over Lakers
LAS VEGAS — The Houston Rockets opened their 2K25 Summer League schedule with a 99-80 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Friday evening inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Reed Sheppard led the way for the Rockets in his Summer League debut. He finished the game with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 from behind the arc, five assists, four rebounds and three blocks. The Rockets outscored the Lakers 26-16 during the third quarter, where Sheppard accounted for 12 points.
"He looked really confident and comfortable getting us into our sets," coach Garrett Jackson said. "He is a smart player. He is a great shooter. I thought he displayed that tonight. It looks like he was just playing and wasn't thinking — making the right reads."
While Sheppard displayed the potential that gave the Rockets confidence in selecting the Kentucky prospect with the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, Cam Whitmore had a pleasing start to defend his MVP recognition from the previous year.
Whitmore recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. He created a prominent duo alongside Nate Williams, who added 17 points and six rebounds in the win.
Newly acquired forward AJ Griffin registered eight points, two blocks and a pair of steals in his Summer League debut with the Rockets. Houston landed Griffin in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks on June 27. The Rockets gave up their second-round pick in exchange for Griffin.
"I would like to see him be more aggressive; make better decisions with the ball," Jackson said. "I think he is very valuable on the defensive end. I think he can guard bigs as well as smalls. He can shoot it. I think him being able to make better decisions when he has the ball and ready to shoot it when he is off the ball [is what is needed]."
The Lakers held a quick lead over the Rockets early in the first quarter. But once Sheppard and Whitmore began to find their groove, the Lakers started to flounder. Dalton Knecht led the Lakers on the night with 25 points, while Tommy Kuhse added 11 points off the bench.
A subpar night for Lakers' Bronny James:
Bronny James made his Las Vegas debut while appearing in his third Summer League contest with the Lakers. He started the game by scoring six of Los Angeles' 13 points. However, James finished the game scoring eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, 0-of-8 from behind the arc.
Up Next:
The Rockets will continue their Summer League tournament on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. The game will feature a battle against two of the top three prospects from the 2024 NBA Draft in Sheppard and No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr. Tip-off between the Rockets and Wizards is slated for 5:00 p.m. CDT.