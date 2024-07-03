Reed Sheppard Brings Parents' Teachings to Rockets: 'I've Learned So Much From Them'
When the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March, Reed Sheppard knew it was time for him and his family to discuss the NBA. It was a conversation Sheppard's parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, refused to have when he arrived at Kentucky during the fall of 2023.
Premature talks about life beyond college basketball were off-limits. Jeff and Stacy represented Kentucky's basketball program during the 1990s, respectively, and understood the distraction that comes when a player looks too far ahead beyond their current responsibilities.
Their refusal to talk about Sheppard's future in the NBA coincided with their unwillingness to force basketball on their son. However, Jeff's and Stacey's life teachings of hard work and not being soft led to the Houston Rockets drafting Sheppard as the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.
"Mom and Dad; they never made me play basketball," Sheppard said during his introductory press conference on Tuesday. "It was really cool growing up around them, listening and learning. Having them with me at Kentucky was really cool. They did not miss a game."
Jeff and Stacey separated their basketball careers from their parenting. They never bragged about their accomplishments or showcased any accolades. Jeff established himself as a two-time NCAA champion at Kentucky, while Stacey etched her name into the Wildcats Women's Basketball team record book.
During the early stages of Sheppard's adolescence in London, KY, Jeff and Stacey didn't even display their jerseys inside the house. They only shared film footage of their playing days and awards once Sheppard developed a personal love for basketball.
Guiding Sheppard away from the court remained at the forefront of Jeff's and Stacey's responsibilities as parents. However, the foundation they began to instill on the court resulted in Sheppard winning Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors as a high school senior in 2023.
As he begins his career with the Rockets, Jeff's and Stacey's life teachings have Sheppard ready to play a vital role in helping Houston reach its playoff aspirations next season while adhering to the family's values.
"I've learned so much from my parents — they both were really big on the whole basketball journey," Sheppard said. "The biggest thing that they taught me was to work hard, compete, and don't let anyone outwork you.
"I do not want to be known just as a basketball player. I think it is important to get out in the community, interact with the fans and have good relationships with your teammates. Looking back in 20 years, [I want people to see me] as a winner, competitor and a good person."
Reed Sheppard is more than a shooter:
Sheppard's shooting catapulted him to the top of the draft in June. He shot 52.1 percent from behind the arc during his lone season at Kentucky. But the Rockets became enamored with the 20-year-old guard due to his attributes outside of scoring.
On the defensive end, Sheppard described his play as feisty. His quick hands resulted in him averaging 2.5 steals in college, while his I.Q. made him reliable in help defense.
Sheppard's defense became a staple for coach Ime Udoka. As a defensive-minded coach, Udoka respected Sheppard's efforts and felt he possessed the necessary skill set to help the Rockets build upon their top-10 defense.
"He has the effort, toughness, and competitiveness — it starts with that on the defensive end, having that mentality and mindset," Udoka said. "What we saw in a lot of films was his deflections, his steals and team defense. He is always in the right spots. His anticipation is great. He will fit in with what we do well and will only get better as time goes on."
Learning is Sheppard's top priority:
When the Rockets drafted Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore a year ago, Udoka vowed that each rookie would have to earn playing time despite their high profiles entering the 2023 NBA Draft.
Udoka plans to keep the same approach for Sheppard, who is entering his rookie season with the goal of doing all of the small intangibles to help the Rockets add to the win column. However, Sheppard's top objective amid his first season is to take a step back and learn the game from afar.
He is thrilled about the opportunity to learn from Fred VanVleet, given that Udoka compared his game to that of the veteran guard during Houston's pre-draft evaluation.
"Fred is an unbelievable player — has had a lot of success," Sheppard said. "I never played in the NBA, but he [VanVleet] obviously has. He has had a great career.
"I am trying to learn everything from him and watching how he goes about life, on and off the court. In practice, how he interacts with all of the other guys. Watching everything that he does, just trying to learn as much as I can from him. But not just him, but from everyone."
