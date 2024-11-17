Report: Rockets Not Ready For Blockbuster Trade
Since the summer, the Houston Rockets have been pegged as a team ready to make a splash with a blockbuster trade.
With an excess of young talent and future draft picks, the Rockets could cash some of those in for a big player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jimmy Butler, but ESPN insider Brian Windhorst doesn't believe Houston is looking to make a move at the moment.
"The message they are sending out is that they aren't interested in trading much of their young core right now," Windhorst writes. "Draft steal Tari Eason, for example, has been drawing attention for the past year but has been labeled off limits, sources said. Same for last year's lottery pick Amen Thompson. Rockets GM Rafael Stone has prioritized acquiring tough defenders in the draft and free agency -- Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet are examples -- and coach Ime Udoka is famous for demanding defensive accountability. Udoka's influence is often most powerful within games, team sources said. Film sessions and practice time are where most defensive coaching is done but Udoka's huddles during games are often eventful."
With the Rockets among the best teams in the Western Conference at the moment, the team isn't looking towards breaking up. Perhaps the team is in wait-and-see mode to see how well it performs this year before evaluating and deciding if a change is needed.
