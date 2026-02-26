Views from the Game: The Houston Rockets destroy the Kings 128-97

The Houston Rockets were looking for their second straight win on their mini two-game home stand after a blowout win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. The Rockets welcome another team at the bottom of the standings, the Sacramento Kings, who recently snapped a 16-game losing streak.

The Kings actually defeated the Rockets in their last matchup, so the Rockets were looking for a bit of revenge in their matchup on Wednesday. The Kings have dealt with injuries all season, from Zach LaVine to Domantas Sabonis, but as Rockets fans know, there are no guaranteed wins in the NBA, especially for this year's Rockets team.

Ime Udoka spoke pregame as he announced that Reed Sheppard would move into the starting lineup for Amen Thompson, who is dealing with tendinitis in his left quad. Udoka gave an update on the Rockets guard.

Udoka said that Thompson has been dealing with tightness over the last few weeks and that he hoped Thompson would only miss one game, as the Rockets are right back in action on Thursday when they travel to Orlando to take on the Magic.

Udoka also said that Dorian Finney-Smith would miss the Wednesday game but would be back for the Magic game on Thursday. The Rockets, at times, have played down to their competition, so they knew they needed to get off to a fast start and not let the Kings hang around and gain confidence.

Rockets vs the Kings

Both teams started off slow, but one thing that was evident from the start was the Rockets' ball movement. They were sharing the basketball and getting everyone involved on offense. The Rockets led 16-10 midway through the first quarter.

The Rockets shot well in the first quarter, over 50 percent, but couldn't gain any separation early because Russell Westbrook couldn't miss, scoring 17 points, but the Rockets still took an 11-point lead into the second quarter.

The Rockets took control in the second quarter, starting fast as Reed Sheppard made a couple of deep 3-pointers, pushing the Rockets' lead to 41-22 two minutes into the quarter.

Rockets continue to dominate the second quarter as Sheppard made six first-half 3-pointers and the Rockets led 77-50 after two quarters. The second half wasn't any different, as the Rockets came out in the third quarter and continued the onslaught, leading by 32 points at the end of the quarter, heading into the fourth.

The only drama left in the game was whether Reed Sheppard would break his career high in 3-pointers made in a game and whether Alperen Sengun would notch his 11th career triple-double. Both would happen early in the fourth quarter, as the Rockets cruised to a 31-point victory over the Kings. After the game, Ime Udoka, Reed Sheppard, and Alperen Sengun spoke to the media.

Post Game

Sheppard finished with seven made 3-pointers which was a career high. Rockets on SI asked the second-year guard when he knew that tonight was going be his night.

I asked Reed after his career high in 3s made when did he know tonight was going to his night.



“Anytime I can get up 16 3s hopefully I can make at least 7.” pic.twitter.com/Y9jLqYjXKV — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 26, 2026

Sengun assisted on several of those career high 3-pointers and Rockets on SI asked the Rockets All Star how easy it makes it on him to have a shooter like Sheppard on the court.

I asked Alperen how much easier does it make it for him when he has a shooter like Reed who can spread the floor.



“He is an amazing shooter I am always telling him when we know each other it will be hard to stop us.” pic.twitter.com/n00KPbzQgx — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 26, 2026

The Rockets are now 35-21 as they look to continue to put some breathing room between them and the teams chasing them in the Western Conference standings as they travel to Orlando to take on the Magic on Thursday.