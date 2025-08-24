Report: Rockets Kevin Durant to Release 'KD 19' Shoe in Summer of 2026
Nike's basketball line is littered with NBA superstars. Many of the league's top players have endorsement deals with the brand.
Granted, there's a lot more parity on the endorsement front than there was a decade ago, as we've seen Adidas take a leap. In fact, Houston Rockets fourth-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. is signed to Adidas, as are former Rockets stars Jalen Green and James Harden.
Harden's shoes are arguably the brand's best shoes each year.
Under Armour, Puma, and New Balance have snagged some of the league's top performers, and Reebok has made a come-up, thanks to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who spearheads the brand -- taking over as President of Reebok Basketball -- while Allen Iverson serves as the Vice President of Reebok Basketball.
Yet and still, Nike stands in first place, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant standing as two of their longest-tenured, active hoopsters.
Durant has had 18 shoes with the merchandising giant thus far, while James has had 22.
Durant's 'KD 19' shoe is reportedly slated to drop in the summer of 2026, with six different colorways having already been announced.
As of now, the shoe will be available in bright ceramic, gorgeous green, photo blue, field purple, University red, and hyper pink.
The Houston Rockets star had the eighth most popular basketball shoe in the 2024-25 NBA season, as his 'KD 17' shoe became increasingly popular.
Interestingly enough, nine of the other shoes inside of the top 10 were also Nike products, as the lone exception was Donovan Mitchell's 'Adidas D.O.N. Issue 6', which sat in tenth place.
Durant's next shoe appears to be an ode to the Nike Zoom Hyperflight's, which first released in 2001. Ironically, the shoe will be making a return in 2026, as announced by the label earlier in the summer.
These appear to be a tad bit lower to the ground, with the streaky bolt-like symbol not going as high up to the ankle.
At least based on the silhouette posted on Twitter (X, I know).
It wouldn't be Durant's first time modeling his shoe after a previously released Nike product, as his 'KD 16' shoe appears to be inspired loosely by the Nike Air Penny 2, designed for Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway in the '90s.
It remains to be seen how many more shoes Durant will release with the label. Sure, he has a lifetime deal with the shoe giant, but it all hinges on how many more years he remains in the league, as he typically drops one shoe each season (as most basketball players do).