Report: Rockets Will Not Pursue Kings' De'Aaron Fox Amid Trade Rumors
The Houston Rockets had been linked to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox for weeks amid heavy trade rumors surrounding the All-Star guard. The noise briefly grew even louder after the Kings officially made Fox available in trade talks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
However, there's a major emphasis on 'brief,' as according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Rockets will not be pursuing a trade for Fox. Houston is focused on the current success of the young core, as it's currently the second seed in the Western Conference.
"Through conversations with Kings officials in recent weeks, Houston Rockets officials were aware of the increasing likelihood of a potential De'Aaron Fox trade away from Sacramento, especially as the prospect of the 27-year-old guard signing a long-term extension with the Kings became less and less plausible," Iko wrote.
"But according to team sources, Houston’s stance — keeping its 31-14 roster intact — has not changed, even if Fox is indeed available. The Rockets front office is pleased with the growth of its young roster and intend to ride the team's current momentum into the postseason. Any potential blockbuster move — or at least serious internal conversations about one — would be better positioned for the offseason, those sources say."
Iko continues by saying the only trade the Rockets would make before the Feb. 6 deadline would be a minor move that doesn't alter the rotation. Houston is firm on keeping its young core and will continue this season without making a move for a star.
The Rockets will pass up on an expected 2025 All-Star, averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.5 steals. Fox is shooting 46.8% from the field and 32.4% from deep and has been one of the best point guards in the NBA this season despite the Kings struggling. Sacramento holds the 10th seed in the West with a 24-22 record.
Expect Fox to be traded now that he's available, but these reports remove the Rockets from the list of teams in play for the star. Houston will focus its efforts on maximizing the young core amid its hot start.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.