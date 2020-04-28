Scottie Pippen Inspired Robert Covington to Wear No. 33

Rockets forward Robert Covington isn't exactly on his way to Hall of Fame, but he's certainly channeled his inner Scottie Pippen in 14 games with Houston in 2019-20.

Covington tallied 15 steals and 35 blocks (third-most in the NBA) with the Rockets since his debut on Feb. 6, serving as a defensive anchor in the frontcourt alongside P.J. Tucker. And it wasn't just the turnovers generated that made Covington so valuable. He covered everyone from point guards to centers, bringing some much-needed versatility to Houston's scheme. Watch Covington play, and it's not hard to spot who he modeled his game after.

“My favorite player growing up was Scottie Pippen,” Covington said in a Twitter interview on Monday. "He’s part of the reason I wear [No.] 33.”

The 29-year old forward has emerged as one of the league's premier 3-and-D players in recent seasons. Covington was a member of the 2017-18 All-Defense team, and he's hit a sturdy 36.5% of threes since 2017. And like Pippen, Covington has embraced thriving beyond the box score.

"[Pippen is] one of those people that does all the little things, the dirty work," Covington said. "You can’t have a greater person to emulate your game around than Scottie Pippen. Mike [Jordan] is one of the greatest, but Scottie is one of the ones that held things together."

Covington averaged 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game with the Rockets before the league's coronavirus hiatus. Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs if the season resumes.