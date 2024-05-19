Rockets a Fit For Top UConn Draft Prospect Donovan Clingan?
Donovan Clingan is entering the 2024 NBA Draft as a projected top-10 prospect. He became a prominent prospect by helping the UConn Huskies win back-to-back national championships due to his defensive potential.
As a top draft prospect, Clingan could be landed with the Houston Rockets with the No. 3 pick. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes this could happen on June 26 in Brooklyn.
"His dominance for UConn, the improvement, the lateral quickness, his ability to recover and cover so much ground… you saw the NCAA Tournament. I mean, Illinois literally could not get anywhere near the basket with him on the floor.
"I think he will only go to select teams and spend even more time in their organization. That’s only going to help his case at No. 1 [with Atlanta], No. 2 with Washington, or perhaps even No. 3 with the Rockets." — Wojnarowski.
Clingan played two seasons at UConn, averaging 9.8 points in 74 career games. He was the defensive anchor for the Huskies, posting 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. The 7-foot-2 big man received Big East All-Freshman team honors in 2023.
However, the draft selection of Clingan is a longshot, given that the Rockets' frontcourt is full. In addition to rising star Alperen Sengun, the Rockets will have a frontcourt that features Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Steven Adams.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.