Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

A huge game for the Western Conference playoff race is set for Wednesday night, as Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets hit the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Houston is coming off an awful loss against the Chicago Bulls, and it ranks just 19th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.

On the Minnesota side, Anthony Edwards (knee) remains out for this game, putting the Wolves in a tough spot at home. Minnesota is 9-5 in the games that Edwards has missed this season, but he’s such a crucial part of their offense that oddsmakers have set the Rockets as road favorites.

Houston has slipped to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, as it’s just 5-5 in its last 10 games and 18-18 on the road this season. Can Minnesota steal a win with Edwards sidelined?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Wednesday’s Western Conference battle.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -1.5 (-115)

Timberwolves +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Rockets: -125

Timberwolves: +105

Total

224.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Rockets record: 43-28

Timberwolves record: 44-28

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Steven Adams – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – out

Ayo Dosunmu – questionable

Zyon Pullin – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Naz Reid 12+ Points (-156)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Naz Reid is a great prop target with Edwards out:

Timberwolves forward Naz Reid has missed two of the four games that Edwards has sat out due to his knee injury, but he returned to play over 25 minutes and scored 11 points (on 4-of-12 shooting) on Sunday against Boston.

Reid is averaging 13.7 points per game this season while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. The former Sixth Man of the Year remains one of the best bench scorers in the league, and he should see a few more touches with Edwards sidelined.

In 12 games without Edwards this season, Reid is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, taking 11.6 shots per night. So, with this prop set at him scoring just 12 points, Reid is a pretty solid value since he’s attempting about that many shots per game when the All-Star guard sits.

Reid has at least 12 points in nine of the 12 games he’s played without Edwards this season, including a 25-point game against this Houston team back on Jan. 16.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

The Rockets won the last game between these teams with Edwards out of the lineup, but Houston’s road numbers are a little concerning this season.

It ranks outside the top-10 in the league in road net rating, and is 15th in defensive rating away from Toyota Center. Now, it takes on a Minnesota that is 24-13 straight up at home and over .500 with Edwards out of the lineup.

I haven’t loved the crunch time offense for Houston all season, the Wolves recently pulled off a massive upset against Boston with Edwards out.

Minnesota may be a little undervalued as a home dog in this matchup, especially since it pulled off the Boston win despite a terrible game from Julius Randle. If Randle bounces back, the Wolves should be able to keep pace with a Houston team that is just 22-18 against teams that are .500 or better this season.

Pick: Timberwolves Moneyline (+105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.