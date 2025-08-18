Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Warriors Were 'Crying' About Officiating All Series
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are very familiar with one another. The two teams have had several battle-tested postseason matchups.
In fact, they squared off against one another in the playoffs four times in a five year span between 2014-2019, with two matchups taking place in the Western Conference Finals. It was only fitting for the two teams to play one another in the Rockets' first return to the postseason since the bubble in 2020.
This was a completely different iteration of the Rockets, as they didn't have James Harden or Mike D'Antoni on the court, nor did they have Daryl Morey at the helm. The Warriors were a different team as well, although they still featured Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, while Steve Kerr still roamed the sidelines.
The series went the distance, with both teams pushing each other to seven games. The chippiness was on full display, as Dillon Brooks was getting into it with...well, everybody.
Ditto for Draymond Green, which is par for the course. Green drew Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun as his main defensive assignment, which was a great test for the Turkish center, as Green is one of the league's better defenders.
Green's tough, below-the-belt at times style of play failed to rattle Sengun, as he posted averages of 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 45 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from deep (low volume -- 1.1 attempts). After the series, Green gave Sengun his flowers, while also advising him to stop flopping and foul baiting, on The Draymond Green Show.
“Got a lot of respect for him. You know, I’ve played against a lot of guys. I always tell people that in playoff series one of two things happen: Either you completely lose respect for someone or you gain a lot of respect for someone … You get to see who is really real. So Sengun is real. He ain’t back down at all. “[But] what I would say to Sengun — flop a little less. Embellish a little less,” Green continued. “Because with a defender like me. Imma feed off that. He real, he physical, he ain’t backing down … A lot of respect for him.”
Over the weekend, Sengun shared his thoughts on the series and he didn't quite mince words, especially on the topic of the officiating., in an exclusive interview with Socrates Dergi.
"The Warriors were probably the one team that would have gave us the most trouble, and we drew them.
They’re a very experienced team, and they fouled a lot. In the playoffs, they don’t call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called.
When it comes to us, we’re not really allowed to complain. It’s more of an internal thing. Ime Udoka doesn’t allow it. He loses his mind if we complain."
Sengun also shared his thoughts on the matchup against Green, who tried to get under his skin.
"Never in my life has something like this scared me. If anything, it makes me angry."
Sengun figures to benefit immensely in 2025-26 with the acquisition of Kevin Durant, who will draw the main assignment on a nightly basis.
The Rockets star center could be primed for yet another All-Star season in 2025-26.