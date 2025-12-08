Rockets' Tari Eason Gets Finality in Feud with Warriors' Draymond Green

Draymond Green knows how to make enemies. Since joining the NBA, the Golden State Warriors forward has gotten into feuds with a number of people.

Green even gets into altercations with ex-players.

For added context, his most recent beef is with Kenyon Martin Sr., the father of former Rockets forward KJ Martin, who said there were 200 players better than Green, including former Rockets Josh Smith, Charles Barkley, Nene, and Juwan Howard.

Green's antics are oftentimes below the belt and it's been proven. He's gotten suspended six times for a total of 21 games.

He's been fined 232 times for $998,000.

Granted, he's been in the NBA for 13 seasons, but even that's alot.

He's not afraid to get into a spat, whether it be verbal or physical.

The Houston Rockets have been on the receiving end of Green's antics quite regularly.

Green previously admitted to punching an injured James Harden in the wrist during Harden's days in Houston and he even poked Harden in the eye (although that may have been inadvertent).

Okay, that was the older era of Rockets basketball.

There are more recent examples, however.

Green told Rockets superstar center Alperen Sengun to stop flopping, after the Rockets-Warriors opening round postseason match in last season's playoffs.

Green even got into it with Tari Eason's mom.

Again, he wants the smoke. He takes pride in lighting fires, regardless of who is on the other end.

Granted, Green has had a multi-year feud with Eason, although he initially stated that Eason reminds him most of himself.

(Which is a bit comical because Green isn't nearly the scorer that Eason is).

Eason trolled the Warriors during the 2023-24 season, urging them to "come out and play". Green responded, noting that the Rockets didn't look good on the court.

Eason's feud with Green was amplified over the summer when he got into it with his mom, understandably.

Ms. Eason stated that Tari would start on the Warriors and be the second-best player on the team.

The Rockets forward reached out to Green on social media, attempting to bury the hatchet but never got a response.

When the two teams squared off in 2025-26, Eason didn't suit up because he was sidelined, due to injury.

However, he had an exchange with Green afterwards, which was captured by the cameras.

What are Draymond and Tari Eason saying here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/j9uuj2VMdE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2025

Over the weekend, Eason's mom stated that the younger Eason told Green that any discourse with or regarding his mom was off limits.

Respectfully. Yes that’s what they discussed. Apology and understanding. Grown men. — MOMSTER “Tea🫖” (@teroyaeason) December 6, 2025

Which anyone can respect.

Hopefully the feud between the two is over.

But then again, knowing Green, he'll start another one with someone else on the team.