Rockets’ Amen Thompson Described as Ambitious Trade Target for East Playoff Team
No Houston Rockets player benefited more from the 2024-25 season than Amen Thompson. While starting center Alperen Sengun took the leap into All-Star status, Thompson saw the most improvement from his rookie season, averaging 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks.
The second-year pro managed to go from a promising bench player to a key contributor for the 52-30 Rockets. As Houston snatched up the second seed in a crowded Western Conference, Thompson displayed elite production on both offense and defense, earning himself a spot on the NBA's All-Defensive First Team.
Thompson also displayed promise in his first postseason series. Against the Golden State, the 22-year-old averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals, including a 24-point, nine-rebound performance in Game 7 despite a loss.
The Rockets have been involved in rumors regarding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and while nothing is guaranteed, Thompson would likely be a piece to go in a blockbuster deal. His potential as a 6-foot-7 athletic specimen would have any team salivating to develop him.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes listed Thompson as the Bucks' most ambitious trade target this summer, under the circumstances that they trade Antetokounmpo. He believes Thompson could be the focal point of a new defensive identity for Milwaukee.
"The Houston Rockets shouldn't trade Amen Thompson under almost any circumstances," Hughes wrote. "Coming off a breakout 2024-25 season, he's poised to be a contender for Defensive Player of the Year for most of the next decade and is only scratching the surface of his offensive potential.
"But if the Milwaukee Bucks are going to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to make the biggest asks imaginable. And if the Rockets are near the goal line on Giannis, would they really scuttle the deal by refusing to include Thompson?"
The Rockets are unlikely to move Thompson, especially with reports from ESPN's Brian Windhorst that Antetokounmpo's trade market is nonexistent. However, Houston would get an incredible return for the young wing in the form of a top-three player in the league.