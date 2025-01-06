Amen Thompson in his 6 starts this season:



17.7 PTS (61.8 TS%)

10.7 REB

2.5 AST

1.5 STL

2.3 BLK

Record: 5-1 📈

Net Rating: +12.7 📈



Would you keep him in the starting lineup when everyone’s healthy? And if so, who would you take out? pic.twitter.com/e1wb7TXAuS