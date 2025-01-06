Rockets' Amen Thompson Picks up Where He Left off Following Suspension
The Houston Rockets have been missing some key rotational players from their lineup due to injury, but get some much needed help as Amen Thompson returns from his two-game suspension.
Thompson, who was suspended due to his scuffle with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, made an instant impact in his return Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 23 points and grabbing 16 rebounds, leading Houston to victory.
The star forward was thrusted into the starting lineup as forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason continue to deal with injuries. Luckily for the Rockets, Thompson has been a jack-of-all-trades for them all season long, making an impact on all aspects of the game, minimizing the losses of Smith Jr. and Eason.
Houston is headed into a rough stretch of the season, going the rest of the way with the second toughest strength-of-schedule. With the rotation now getting thin, it will likely need Thompson to continue to start games for it. So far, when the star forward has been called upon to play heavy minutes, he has delivered.
Thompson in six starts this season has averaged 17.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.8 stocks per game. Following the win against the Lakers, the Rockets are now 5-1 when the lengthy forward has started this season.
Sunday night's matchup marked the end of Houston's home stand, as its next three games will require hitting the road as it faces the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks all in enemy territory.
The Rockets will need Thompson to continue to shine in the starting lineup and bring one-half of the intensity the "Terror Twins" were bringing at the start of the season. With Eason still having an unclear timetable to return and Smith Jr. facing a lengthy absence, Thompson's contributions will be vital to keep Houston near the top of the Western Conference.
