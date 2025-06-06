Amen Thompson Receives High Praise from Warriors' Four-Time Champion
On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green came to the defense of Rockets star Amen Thompson in refute of a claim made by 76ers forward Paul George.
"The days of stoppers, those are pretty much gone," George said according to Davis. "The Tony Allen types, even myself – I call myself a defender, there are guys I can't do anything with."
"Has he seen Amen Thompson?" Green rebuttled.
Thompson had an elite defensive season, averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, to lead the Rockets in stocks per game en route to being named to the All-Defensive First Team. Thompson joined Victor Wembanyama and Evan Mobley as the only players 21 years old or younger to earn All-Defense honors since 2010 – a remarkable achievement for the blossoming star.
Green thinks that his youth may be the reason for George's negligence of his lockdown defensive talents.
"Don't tell me these types of guys are not around anymore," Green said. "You got to give these young guys a chance to actually become Tony Allen... but by no means are they not there."
Thompson has certainly already arrived, as he's now received the stamp of approval from the league and his peers alike. His elite athleticism – balance and explosiveness alike – is something the NBA has never seen before the entry of Thompson and his twin brother, Ausar.
"They can move, man," Green said. "Defensively, they cover up so many mistakes – and their mistakes they can just recover – it's crazy."
Not only does Green believe in Thompson's lockdown defensive abilities, but he thinks the budding Rockets star has another ceiling to smash through.
"There's a reason they both were top five picks, because they have superstar potential," Green said. "I definitely think Amen can become one – special, special talent."