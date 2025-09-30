Rockets and Celtics Should Explore Trade Following Fred VanVleet Injury
The Houston Rockets have aspirations were peaking over the course of the 2025 offseason, fully exiting the rebuild phase by adding multiple win-now pieces including 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant, and role players Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie.
Those aspirations already took a blow, as starting point guard Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL during a workout, potentially sidelining him for the entire season. VanVleet emerged as a key leader of the team throughout the last two seasons, providing stability as a floor general while getting timely buckets in clutch situations.
His absence leaves a glaring hole at the point guard spot, as the Rockets put their chips in the basket at other positions, instead internally investing in backup guards Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday to contribute positive minutes to the rotation.
As important as VanVleet has been to the organization, he may need to be traded in favor of a player who can play in the 2025-2026 season, and help the Rockets take advantage of a championship window.
Brad Botkin of CBS Sports has a specific player in mind.
"Boston took on [Anfernee] Simons because he's on an expiring deal whereas Holiday is due three more years, which is to say they probably aren't tied all that tightly to him beyond giving him something of a free season as a tryout for inclusion in their future. He's set to make $27.6 million this season. VanVleet basically makes the money work. Houston can afford to throw in a draft pick and get a damn good offensive player without compromising any defensive parts."
Simons has averaged at least 17 points per game while shooting at least 36.3 percent from 3-point range in each of the last four seasons, emerging as a capable volume scorer in the association.
The one drawback, however, is that Simons is yet to play a large role in a playoff setting –– something the Rockets will rely on him for. He's averaged 4.7 points per game across 15 playoff games, with his last appearance coming in the 2021 Playoffs. His variation of pull-up jumpshots, rim finishing and ball-handling still give him a viable chance to flourish in a playoff setting.
No trade could happen until at least Dec. 15 due to trade restrictions on VanVleet's recently signed contract. However, when the time comes around, it's worth looking into for both teams. The Rockets could save their championship aspirations, while the Celtics could get assets back for a te