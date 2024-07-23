Rockets Are Reportedly More Willing to Trade Jalen Green Now than Before
Although the Houston Rockets were believed to be a major trade partner this summer, due to their desire to land a proven star, such a deal hasn't happened. And likely won't, as the franchise doesn't technically have to make such a move at this point in time.
Many believe the franchise would have made the play-in tournament, even in the highly contested Western Conference, if they had a clean bill of health. In spite of said injury issues, the Rockets won 41 games- an improvement over their 22-60 campaign in 2022-23.
The Rockets' draft selection of Reed Sheppard, in spite of their current predicament at the guard position, has prompted speculation regarding their willingness to trade Jalen Green. And according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Rockets may be more willing to deal Green now than previously, because of Sheppard.
"At some point, Houston is going to make a move on the trade market. This organization is looking to significantly upgrade their roster and make a legitimate playoff push during the upcoming season. How Sheppard has played in Las Vegas, as well as how he begins the new season off the bench, will have a direct impact on Green's future with the organization.
While many in Houston still believe in Green's abilities to be a featured long-term scoring option for them at the shooting guard position, the Rockets have shown more of a willingness to discuss his name in trade situations around the league, sources said. Houston has not attempted to move Green, other than for Bridges last season, his future is certainly more in question than that of Alperen Sengun, whom the organization views as a top-five center in the NBA right now."
This isn't the first time we've heard Green mentioned as a potential trade asset for the Rockets and it surely won't be the last.
