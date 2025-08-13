Rockets' Big Man Deemed Greatest New Zealand Basketball Player Ever

Happy 32nd birthday to the 🥝🐐



🎉 one of only 14 players in NBA history to win 500+ regular season & Playoff games with >60% win%

🎉5th all-time in offensive rebounding % (min 2,500 OREB)

🎉 top 10 in NBA in net rating over the past decade

🎉 more offensive rebounds per minute… pic.twitter.com/iE2IiikN2t