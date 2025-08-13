Rockets' Big Man Deemed Greatest New Zealand Basketball Player Ever
Considered to be the most recognizable athlete in the United States who is New Zealand-born, veteran center Steven Adams has put together an excellent 11-year career and counting.
Coming over to the U.S. as a teenager, Adams had a one-and-done season with the Pittsburgh Panthers before the 7-footer embarked on his NBA journey as one of the most physical players in the league for years to come.
Selected No. 12 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013, scouts praised Adams' work ethic, high motor and physicality, which was evident by his second season in the league as a full-time starter.
From there, Adams spent the next nine seasons as a starter not just for the Thunder, but also the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies as well.
This longevity was seemingly the deciding factor for HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina, who listed Steven Adams as the best New Zealand player ever in his Best Basketball Player in the History of Each Country rankings.
"Steven Adams is the most recognizable basketball player from New Zealand, yet he hasn’t participated in a major tournament for the Tall Blacks. Adams has made a significant impact in the NBA. A starting center since his second season in the league, the Kiwi center remains one of the strongest big men in the basketball world"
Nicknamed The Big Kiwi, Adams' reputation over the course of his career has been fascinating as off the court he has been described by teammates as one of the most chill players in the NBA.
Still, do not let the off-court descriptions fool you, because on the floor, the Big Kiwi is one of the most physically imposing in the NBA, just ask Mason Plumlee, who found himself in a scuffle this past season with 7-foot Steven Adams.
Joining the Rockets last season, Adams only logged 58 games because of injuries, but when he was on the floor for Houston he proved to be extremely impactful, especially in the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Golden State.
It was rumored that the veteran center was going to be one of the most sought-after big men this summer at only age 32, but Houston had other plans.
Before he could test free agency, the Rockets general manager, Rafael Stone, secured the New Zealand center for another three years, with Adams inking a $39 million deal.
Now gearing up for season No. 12 in the league, Adams will play a pivotal role for the Rockets as they embark on their chase for an NBA title.
Adams will likely serve as the immediate backup to Alperen Sengun and be the first in line to play in a double big lineup alongside the Turkish star.