Rockets Cited as One of Six Teams to 'Make a Big Leap' This Season
The 2023-24 season saw the Houston Rockets take a gargantuan leap from 22-60 to 41-41 in the dreaded Western Conference. Ime Udoka's first season was a success, although he would say otherwise, as he missed the playoffs for the first time in his coaching career.
The Rockets weren't a very active team in the offseason, as they didn't have much reason to make any drastic moves. Staying the course while adding shooting was probably the best course of action, although they were linked to superstars such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Paul George.
Part of it was decided for them, as those players weren't available. As the old adage goes, it takes two to tango.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Rockets were listed as one of the teams that will take a 'big leap in the standings', as Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation explained.
"The Rockets made their big leap up the standings last year in head coach Ime Udoka’s first season, going from 22 wins to 41 wins. Expectations will be even higher this year based on nothing but internal development. Houston has the deepest young core in the league, and added another key piece to it with No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard.
The Rockets know they will be built around Alperen Şengün, but how the rest of the pieces shake out is anyone’s guess. Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason each have unique skill sets in the front court.
Amen Thompson has the potential to explode in his sophomore season, but it’s possible his lack of shooting ability will defer his leap for another year.
There’s a lot left to determine for the Rockets, but this team is so athletic around Şengün that there should be a pathway to an above .500 season."
The Rockets' season kicks off on October 23rd against the Charlotte Hornets, which is a game that should give us a glimpse of whether they're ready to take a leap.
